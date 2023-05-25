Today the surprises didn’t stop coming at the PlayStation Showcase event, including Capcom’s reveal of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and also a reminder that Street Fighter VI is coming in just over a week. However, Resident Evil couldn’t get out of the equation, which is why they give us a preview of the VR version of RE4.

Here you can see it:

For now there is no release date. But it is a fact that it will be an exclusive mode for those who have the PSVR2 of PlayStation 5.

Via: PS Showcase