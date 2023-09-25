Capcom has opened the reservations Of Resident Evil 4 For iPhone 15 on the App Store, also revealing the price of the game and that of the various DLCs. To purchase it you will need to spend €69.99. The price is in line with that of the console versions, but is quite unusual for the mobile world.

DLC galore

DLC prices

The prices of the DLCwhich are the same as those of the other editions, with the extra package costing €19.99 and the various upgrade tickets priced between €2.99 and €9.99.

Resident Evil 4 on the App Store

Speaking of general information, the game page doesn’t offer much. We learn that 19.3GB of data are needed free space for installation, as well as requirements for different platforms:

iPhone

Requires iOS 17.0 or later and a device with A17 Pro chip or later versions.

iPad

Requires iPadOS 17.0 or later and a device with M1 chip or later versions.

Mac

Requires macOS 13.0 or later and a Mac with a chip Apple M1 or later versions.

For the rest none are reported release date confirmed (there is still the placeholder date of 31 December 2023).