During Playstation Showcase of this evening CAPCOM has released the first trailer for the VR mode Of RESIDENT EVIL 4. As previously anticipated this mode will come released free of charge in the future for all owners of the game, and will allow us to experience the adventure of Leon S. Kennedy with our viewer Playstation VR 2.

At the moment we still don’t know when to update with the VR mode will be released. Waiting to find out more let’s enjoy the trailer!

Source: CAPCOM