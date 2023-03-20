Resident Evil is one of the most successful series of all time and it is partly due to a cast of unforgettable and beloved characters from the players. Ahead of the launch of the remake of Resident Evil 4 let’s see the Ada Wong cosplay realized by Enot.

Ada Wong is a spy who often works for multinational corporations in the Resident Evil universe. She apparently sticks to the missions entrusted to her, however if necessary she deserts or acts her own way in secret. Ada’s first appearance was in Resident Evil 2, where she pretends to collaborate with Leon Kennedy to shed light on the experiments of the Umbrella Corporation.

He returns again in Resident Evil 4 and 6 where once again he seems to want to lend a hand to Leon, only to show his true intentions. The cosplay proposed by Enot is simple but effective and sports the red dress of the character seen in the remake of the second chapter of the Capcom series.

