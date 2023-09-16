Capcom has announced Separate Ways, a new DLC for Resident Evil 4 launching on September 21, 2023. Separate Ways explores another side of the story and follows Ada Wong on a clandestine mission that reunites her with Leon S. Kennedy during his adventure for the search for the president’s missing daughter. Along with the release of Separate Ways, a free update for The Mercenaries will be available on the same day, introducing Ada Wong and Albert Wesker as playable characters for the bonus mode. A video of Resident Evil 4 VR Mode was also presented in the new trailer. This new way to experience Resident Evil 4’s main campaign is coming to PlayStation VR2 as free downloadable content this winter. Separate Ways will be available as a downloadable add-on for Resident Evil 4 on September 21st on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Resident Evil 4 VR Mode is scheduled to release this winter as free DLC exclusively for PlayStation VR2.