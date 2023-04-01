













Resident Evil 4 comes with a bug that could erase your progress

Resident Evil 4 remake arrived on March 23, 2023. However, it is already out an evil bug that could slow down your great experience a bit. This one is in chapter 12 of the shooter installment.

In this chapter you should receive a special key item, but there are those who cannot see it reflected in their briefcase treasures. Capcom asks that to prevent the bug, players avoid attacking with a knife until the notification appears stating that they have successfully obtained the item.

The notification should appear in the upper right corner of your screen.a, after that you should be able to find it in your briefcase.

Capcom has already promised to update as soon as possible to eliminate the bug.

⚠️ Resident Evil 4 player ⚠️ Please be aware of a rare but critical progress bug. This issue will only occur under very specific circumstances, as detailed below. We’re working on a fix and apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/rcJaFXE1jG —Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 31, 2023

Resident Evil 4 remake DLC

This installment is one of the greatest successes, even surpassed the remake of resident evil 2 of 2020 that sold two million copies in the first week of release. The new installment achieved this sale in half the time.

All this success is reflected in the free DLC that will arrive in April. It will be called The Mercenaries mode.

Besideshe Resident Evil 4 remake you will get a VR mode for PS5 console from PSVR 2. However, this is a development announcement so there is no set release window yet.

