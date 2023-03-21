A few days before the release of the remake of Resident Evil 4, scheduled for next Friday, Capcom Asia has released the first episode of an anime set in the game starring Leon S. Kennedy, but reimagined to look like a 80s parody of the Ghibli cartoons, but above all of the legendary first Japanese animated series dedicated to Heidi, the little girl who lives in the mountains with her grandfather and who has become an icon of successful anime since her debut in our country. In the number one episode of the Magic Theater of Resident Eil 4, entitled Looking for Ashley, we will see the fearless Leon meet Ganados and other nenici game for the first time, but with a much more carefree attitude compared to the crudity of the video game.