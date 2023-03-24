This March 24, the long-awaited remake of resident evil 4. As a way to celebrate, Capcom revealed that one of the most beloved modes from the original is coming as free DLC. In addition, its launch will be very soon.

From one of the past advances, hints were given that the Mercenaries mode would be part of the remake. Now with the release trailer for Resident Evil 4 it is confirmed that this will be the case and also its arrival date. This mode will be released on April 7 for all its players.

In Mercenaries mode, players must face hordes of infected and get the best score. All this in a small arena where they also compete against the clock. Since the original it became a fan-favorite mode and was a great way to expand playtime.

It should be noted that at the moment Capcom has not mentioned anything about Separate Ways. This is an alternate campaign for Resident Evil 4 where we take control of Ada and see the story from another perspective.. Maybe in the future they will also announce it as DLC, just like the Mercenaries mode. They would like to?

What are critics saying about Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Since your announcement, Resident Evil 4 Remake has had the interest of gamers, who want to know if it will do justice to the original. Fortunately, the critics have already shared their opinion and the amount of positive comments is colossal.

Reviews indicate that it is a very good reimagining that gives a new life to the Capcom classic. Its mechanics are more fluid and its story received changes to surprise old and new fans alike. Have you already bought it?

