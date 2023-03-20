It will go on sale on March 24. Resident Evil 4 Remake and we already know that it is a game that borders on perfection (we say so in our review), the point is that beyond the ratings, Capcom You must continue promoting the game in some way so that they will buy it and they came up with an anime in the purest style of Heidi.

As you just read, Capcom was associated with Nippon Animation to create an animation resident evil 4 but inspired by Heidi’s anime, even there you can see the grandpa in what we could consider to be a clear “copy and paste”. They just put red eyes on him to show that he is “cursed”.

The name of this animation is Fushigi no Mura no Leon, which is “Leon and the mysterious villa”. There we will see the guy with the chainsaw, the grandfather with his axe, a very happy lady with her respective field tool and other characters from RE4.

Source: Capcom

The first episode – because more will come – is that of “looking for ashley” and here we have Leon doing his job of tracking down the location of the President’s daughter, who has been missing for a while.

If you remember, in resident evil 4Leon does not understand anything that they say to him because all the characters speak Spanish and in the animation, each one of these NPCs says something nonsense and in subtitles they point out that the hero does not understand what they are saying.

At the end we see how they stick an ax into his head and he dies, admitting his defeat. What did you think of the animation?