Resident Evil 4 Remake revamped the original game in various ways, including changing the appearance of some characters and casting new actors and actresses for the characters. That’s what happened for example with Ashleywhose face is based on the model Ella Freya, which is currently the center of attention and is using the opportunity to be talked about a little, as it should be. For example, she has now shared a video in which he shows himself trying, with some difficulty, to find a copy of Resident Evil 4 Remake to buy in Tokyo.

Ella Freya is of Dutch origin, but lives and works in Tokyo. In the video of her we see her moving around Tokyo’s famous Electric Town. The woman can’t find one of Resident Evil 4 Remake right away, since the copies are sold out in the first shop (symptom of the success of the game?). Fortunately, however, they direct it to a second location where there are still a few copies.

The interesting part is the way Freya experiences it. She is understandably excited to see herself on billboards and store screens. We believe that it would be like this for everyone, above all because it is very easy to understand that it is her: the fact that Resident Evil 4 Remake has extremely realistic graphics also helps.

Tell us, do you think that the face of Ella Freya Is that right for Ashley? Who knows what the actress thinks about the fact that if you look up Ashley’s skirt, she breaks down the fourth wall.