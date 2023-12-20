Capcom has announced the launch of a new version of Resident Evil 4, adapted for the most modern Apple devices. This edition of the famous survival horror game is now accessible for iPhone 15 Pro, as well as for all iPads and Macs equipped with M series chips. Thanks to the use of Apple silicon, the game boasts optimized performance and uses MetalFX Upscaling technology to guarantee a high level graphic rendering. Fans of the saga can start exploring Resident Evil 4 by downloading part of the game for free, and then decide to purchase the entire campaign with a single payment. Furthermore, to celebrate the launch on the App Store, Capcom is offering a special discount valid until January 17, 2024. By purchasing the game by this date, players will receive a free collection of in-game items, including the “Attaché Case” briefcases: Gold” and “Attaché Case: Classic”, as well as the “Special Charm: Green Herb” and “Special Charm: Handgun Ammo”, which grant exclusive abilities when equipped.

A notable feature of this version of Resident Evil 4 is Universal Purchase support, allowing Apple users to play on iPhone, iPad and Mac with a single purchase. The game also includes the Cross-Progression feature, which allows you to transfer saves between different Apple devices and pick up the adventure where you left off, regardless of the device you use. The title is compatible with a variety of controllers and, in the case of the Mac version, also supports the use of a keyboard and mouse. For iPhone and iPad, however, fully customizable touch controls are available. In addition to the main game, the Separate Ways DLC is also launched, available on Apple devices. This extra content follows the story of Ada Wong on a secret mission that is intertwined with the dangerous rescue operation of Leon S. Kennedy.