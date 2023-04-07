Resident Evil 4 Remake received today, April 7, 2023, a substantial Title Update general who brought with him above all the free Mercenaries DLC but not only, because the associated patch also solved some of the biggest problems encountered so far on consoles, fixing graphics quality on PS5 and controls on Xbox.

We reported in detail on the arrival of Expendables, which was certainly the main novelty of today’s update for Resident Evil 4, but it was by no means the only one. As also reported in the patch notes, with the update came some much-anticipated adjustments from the gaming community, fixing problems that had been detected since the demo and remained unchanged in the launch version of the game.

In this case, on PS5 the problem of flickering lights in the lower part of the screen when certain settings were activated has been corrected. Also, an incorrect rendering process resulted in a particularly muddy image poorly definedand this problem also seems to have been fixed.

As far as Xbox is concerned, the big dead zone problem seems to have been corrected: in essence, a large portion of movement of the controller’s analog stick did not refer to any effect on the screen, with the game not actually detecting the slightest movements of the controller, making inputs very inaccurate. Another fix reported by Capcom is a frame rate improvement on Xbox.

In addition to this, some bugs that emerged in Resident Evil 4 have been fixed, but the main elements are the ones mentioned above. The effect is apparently very satisfying, with even Digital Foundry’s John Linneman, one of the biggest critics of the problems encountered so far with the game, confirming how “huge improvements” have been made with this patch to the controller deadzone on Xbox and graphics quality on PS5.