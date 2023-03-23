Prior to the premiere of Resident Evil 4 remake, Capcom decided to launch an anime miniseries of the adventures of the agent Leon S Kennedy in his adventure to rescue Ashley Graham, the daughter of the president of the United States. The curious thing is that it is an animated installment in a very peculiar format, which contrasts quite a bit with the style in which the video game is shown.

That’s right, we will see Leon S. Kennedy die and fight the zombies in a new anime with a very warm and traditional style that usually reminds us of children’s animation. Although, in contrast, each episode ends with Leon’s death, as it usually happens to us in the video game. However, no blood is shown at all, but rather rainbows. Well, what is death but the beginning of another journey, they say.

In the chapter 1 of resident evil 4 we can see the famous agent meeting the villagers who have red eyes and are obviously zombies, in this naive way he will find his first death. In the second chapter, we will be able to see how she meets Ashley and how the journey begins with its various abductions. Like in the video game, Leon will have to chase her while she is kidnapped by various categories of zombies, among which are the men with chainsaws and the red hoods of the temple.

In it chapter 3 of the miniseries resident evil 4 we will be able to see Leon and Ashley asking for help from a villager who will turn out to be a zombie. Not only will they lose the opportunity to receive help, but they will also have the helicopter thrown at them, their way of escape.

The anime of the video game in miniseries format allows us to get a new experience of the resident And it should be noted that it is impressive.

Source: Capcom

We recommend: Review: Resident Evil 4 Remake – A masterpiece that recreated another

Other anime like Resident Evil 4

Lately there are more series that risk deconstructing these hegemonic notions of theme-animation correspondences.

Other examples of anime with the same aspect of the new miniseries of resident evil 4 are Osama Ranking, Bee and Puppycat or Made in Abyss that narrate dark or deep episodes through a melancholic but warm style, which is a bit unexpected.

The remake of resident evil 4 It will arrive on March 24 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and PC platforms.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.