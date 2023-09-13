CAPCOM announced that, during this 2023, two portings will be available for the new device announced during the Apple event. This is the remake of RESIDENT EVIL 4 and of RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGEcoming soon iPhone 15 Pronew version of the device equipped with the new chip A17 Procapable of running the two titles at maximum performance.

Both titles are already available on consoles and PC and we can’t wait to see them in action on Apple’s new smartphone. Below are the specifications provided by Apple on the new iPhone.

A17 Pro: a new generation of Apple chips for iPhone iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max deliver Pro performance and capability with the A17 Pro chip, the industry’s first 3-nanometer processor. Continuing Apple’s leadership in smartphone chips, the A17 Pro processor introduces improvements across the entire chip, including the largest GPU redesign in the company’s history. The new CPU is up to 10% faster thanks to microarchitecture and design improvements, and the Neural Engine is now up to 2x faster for features like auto-correction and Personal Voice in iOS 17. The Pro-level GPU is up to 20% faster and enables completely new experiences, having a new 6-core design that increases peak performance and energy efficiency. Thanks to the introduction of hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 4 times faster than software-based technique, iPhone 15 Pro offers smoother graphics and a more immersive experience for gaming and augmented reality. iPhone 15 Pro puts ultra-realistic gaming experiences right in the palm of your hand, with console-level titles never before seen on a smartphone, such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. A17 Pro includes a dedicated AV1 decoder for more efficient, higher-quality video experiences for streaming services. Additionally, a new USB controller makes USB 3 speeds possible on iPhone for the first time, now supporting dramatically faster transfer speeds and HDR video output at up to 4K and 60 fps.

Below is the press release issued by CAPCOM via PLAION.

Recent Resident Evil™ games announced for iPhone 15 Pro, bringing acclaimed Survival Horror action to the latest Apple devices Resident Evil™ 4 and Resident Evil™ Village coming to iPhone 15 Pro, for the first time ever on a smartphone Milan (13 September 2023) – Capcom, a world leader in the development and publishing of video games, has announced that Resident Evil™ 4 And Resident Evil™ Village will arrive this year on the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is the first time that these best-selling titles from the iconic survival horror franchise will be available natively on a smartphone, thanks to the power of the A17 Pro. acclaimed Resident Evil 4 will also be released for iPad and Mac, along with Resident Evil Village for iPad, in 2023. Both games offer stunning graphics with visual fidelity comparable to the latest home consoles and support HDR for incredible realism. With support for a wide range of game controllers and multi-touch with on-screen controls, players can personalize their gaming experience. Capcom’s RE ENGINE fully supports Metal, making it possible to create high-quality versions of the latest titles Resident Evil™taking full advantage of powerful Apple features like MetalFX Upscaling to deliver impressive performance and incredibly responsive gameplay on iPhone, iPad and Mac. Coming to the App Store later this year, both games support cross-progression1so players’ progress is synced across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With a free download, players can experience high-level gameplay with stunning graphics before accessing the full game with an in-app purchase². Resident Evil™ 4 It will be playable on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads and Macs with an M1 chip or later. Resident Evil™ Village it will be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air and iPad Pro with M1 chip or later. The game adds to Resident Evil Village and its Winter’s Expansion, currently available on Mac. Both titles will be present on the App Store under the name Resident Evil 4 And Resident Evil™ Village for iOS. To download the latest assets of Resident Evil visit the Capcom Press Center. More information is also available on the websites of Resident Evil 4 And Resident Evil Village. 1 Resident Evil 4 supports cross-progression on iPhone, iPad and Mac. Resident Evil Village supports cross-progression on iPhone and iPad. 2 Resident Evil 4 supports universal purchase on iPhone, iPad and Mac. Resident Evil Village™ on Mac is a standalone purchase and does not support universal purchase with Resident Evil Village on iPhone and iPad.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu