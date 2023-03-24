Resident Evil 4 he almost totaled 94,000 players contemporaries on Steamimposing itself as the best of the Capcom remakes: The numbers of the game on the Valve platform have surpassed those of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3.

Protagonist of a spectacular launch trailer, Resident Evil 4 has recorded a peak of 93,746 userssuperior to that of the albeit excellent and well-received remake of Resident Evil 2with 74,227 players, and of course the less brilliant Resident Evil 3which stopped at 60,293 users.

Of course, considering also the unpublished chapters the situation changes, because Resident Evil Village he totaled 106,631 concurrent players on Steam and that is currently the best result ever for the survival horror franchise of the Osaka house.

Resident Evil compared on Steam

Also considering the excellent ratings of Resident Evil 4 from the international press, at this point it only remains to understand how the remake will be received by the public and what the sales on the various platforms.

Waiting to find out, if you haven’t already done so, take a look at our review of Resident Evil 4.