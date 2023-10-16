The talented actress Ella Freyarecognized for her outstanding interpretation of Ashley in the recent version of Resident Evil 4left his followers speechless by sharing an impressive cosplay of Zelda through your account instagram.

Known for her acting versatility and devotion to video games, freya demonstrated once again his deep love for geek culture by recreating the iconic princess of Hyrule in a detailed photo session. The cosplay not only captured the essence of Zelda surprisingly, but also revealed the effort and dedication that freya He invested in every detail, from the costumes to the accessories.

The actress shared a teaser video of the cosplay on her Instagram account. instagramaccompanied by a message expressing his enthusiasm for bringing to life one of the most beloved characters in the video game universe and mentioning that the photographs were incredible and that he will share them very soon.

Via: instagram