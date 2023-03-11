ElAnalistaDeBits has created a video which puts to comparison there Resident Evil 4 Demo on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, in order to clarify the resolution, frame rate and effects used by the remake. Which platform does it run best on?

If you have watched the video with the full Chainsaw Demo of Resident Evil 4 on PC with ultra settings, you already know the answer: where you have a high-end configuration, the settings available in the Windows environment offer a made better on the visual level.

However, it is interesting to understand the values ​​in the field, such as the fact that all versions use a temporal reconstruction like the one seen in Resident Evil Villagewhich effectively renders at a lower real-world resolution than the actual output, thus saving resources for smoothing and effects purposes.

On paper, the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo runs on PS5 and Xbox Series X at 2160p and around 60 fps in resolution mode, dynamic 2160p and 60 fps in performance mode, while on Xbox Series S these values ​​drop to 1440p and around 40 fps in resolution mode and 1080p and 60 fps in performance mode.

How does the pixel count change as the frames increase? In this case both PS5 and Xbox Series X behave similarly, with 1872p and 1836p averages respectively, while ray tracing can be turned on or off (part of the default in resolution mode) separately on Xbox Series S, which does not include such a feature.

Speaking of ray tracing, ElAnalistaDeBits says that its implementation is not fundamental for the purposes of visual quality and therefore invites you to disable it for more stable performance. In all cases, in terms of frame rate it seems that PlayStation 5 has an advantage in the order of 5-10 fps compared to the Microsoft console.

