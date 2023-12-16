Resident Evil 4 shows itself with a new trailer which features the features of the excellent remake of Capcom's survival horror on iPhone, iPad and Macwhen the launch on Apple devices is now just a few days away.
Resident Evil 4 will in fact be available on iOS and Mac from December 20th and will offer a large number of options in particular for the controls, which on smartphones and tablets we can manage via touch screen or by connecting a Bluetooth controller.
That's not all: the game will support the features cross-buy and cross-savetherefore it will be possible to purchase it once and use it freely on the various Apple devices, switching from one to the other depending on the occasion.
A sensational remake
Welcomed by the international press with excellent ratings, Resident Evil 4 undoubtedly stands as an extraordinary remake of the chapter published in 2005, initially conceived as a GameCube exclusive.
Whether you want to play it on iOS, PC or console, have you read our review of Resident Evil 4?
