Resident Evil 4 shows itself with a new trailer which features the features of the excellent remake of Capcom's survival horror on iPhone, iPad and Macwhen the launch on Apple devices is now just a few days away.

Resident Evil 4 will in fact be available on iOS and Mac from December 20th and will offer a large number of options in particular for the controls, which on smartphones and tablets we can manage via touch screen or by connecting a Bluetooth controller.

That's not all: the game will support the features cross-buy and cross-savetherefore it will be possible to purchase it once and use it freely on the various Apple devices, switching from one to the other depending on the occasion.