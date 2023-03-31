Resident Evil 4 suffers from a serious bugs that apparently block progress during the Capcom remake campaign on all platforms. The Japanese house reported the problem on social media, explaining how to avoid it waiting for a fix update.

It all happens at the beginning of chapter 12, when the player receives a important object at the end of an intermission sequence. Well, you absolutely must avoid attacking enemies with dagger until a notification at the top right of the screen confirms that you have taken possession of the object in question.

The object must also appear in thelist of key items and treasures inside the inventory: if you don’t see it, reload the last save before the start of chapter 12, because the risk is to remain without this object and not be able to continue the adventure.

Second best launch ever for the series, Resident Evil 4 will obviously be updated as soon as possible by Capcom in order to fix this bug and prevent it from ruining the progress of players who end up in that rare situation.