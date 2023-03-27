On March 24, the long-awaited remake of resident evil 4. Now that a large number of people play it, different references and hidden details have been discovered. One of them was a curious trick that makes the initial confrontation in the village easier.

Today I learned you can skip the opening village fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake by shooting the bell from a rooftop. A scoped rifle makes it easier, obviously.

Jesus the amount of detail from this game is outstanding! Credit to the users Sorekasho and Tactical_Banter on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/BVwsQ22qoA — Denzel⁷ (@KuyaDenzel95) March 26, 2023

A couple of gamers shared this discovery on Reddit. During the big showdown in the village in Resident Evil 4, you can ring the church bell. With this trick you will save a lot of bullets and time, in case you do a speedrun.

What you have to do is go up to the roof of one of the houses and with the help of a sniper rifle shoot the bell. Even with the rifle it can be somewhat difficult due to the distance, however the result is well worth it. The cattle stop and the cutscene begins where they stop attacking Leon.

Since at this point in the game you won’t have a rifle on your first adventure, it could be considered a new game plus cheat. Sure you can try your luck with the pistol and shotgun from the beginning, but it will surely be quite difficult. Will you try this cheat next time you play Resident Evil 4?

What is Resident Evil 4 Remake?

As the name suggests, it is a remake of the beloved Capcom title that was released back in 2005 for the GameCube. Here we take control of the agent of the US government: Leon S. Kennedy. Her mission is to rescue the president’s daughter from a mysterious cult that kidnapped her and took her to a town in Spain. Obviously, as it belongs to the survival horror saga, the odyssey is full of monsters and dangers.

Source: Capcom.

Specialized critics have put Resident Evil 4 Remake as one of the best games of 2023. In addition to the mention that they managed to do justice to the original, while making it attractive to new audiences. If you are interested in playing it, you can find it on PS5, PS4, PC and Xbox Series X / S. Did you play the original?

