In the history of the craziest peripherals in the world, the controller-chainsaw of Resident Evil 4 certainly occupies a special space: with its totally absurd shape and size it has become a myth, and could also have returned with Resident Evil 4 Remakewith Capcom having thought of its own reproposition but then he didn’t have time to be able to develop it to the fullest.

In the interview with Capcom’s Yasuhiro Ampo and Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, published by Game Informer, the two developers responsible for the project revealed that the team had in fact also thought of a relaunch of a chainsaw-controller on the occasion of the remake, but he didn’t have time to realize the idea, unfortunately.

“We wanted to do this, but we had already exhausted all resources in developing the game,” Hirabayashi said.

However, all is not lost, it seems: “Maybe we could revisit it in the near future, if there was a chance.” The idea is that, if a strong demand from fans emerges, Capcom could consider the idea of ​​​​launching new chainsaw controllers for Resident Evil 4.

Obviously, this is not exactly an essential peripheral, but the great enthusiasts would still be happy: the chainsaw-shaped controller was launched at the time of the Gamecube and PS2 versions as a bonus linked to the Collector’s Edition and has become a sort of object of cult, precisely because of the madness that characterizes it.