A mod for the PC version of the demos Of Resident Evil 4 removes the I’m from the bell which marks the end of the demo version, and which pushes the villagers to go to church immediately, ceasing any hostility towards Leon.

If you’ve read our tried of the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo, you’ll know that this time there are no time limits and it is possible to replay the demo as many times as you wish, but precisely our time with Ganado will inevitably come to an end when the bell rings.

Here she is mod Church Bell No More goes to remove what arises in practice as a timer, giving us more time to deal with the villagers and the maniac with the chainsaw, which in some cases you end up really glimpse, depending on the time taken to get to his appearance.

That’s not all: the mod also allows you to make a series of adjustments, for example by deciding how many and which enemies will appear in the village, deactivate certain events and allow us to immediately access the Mad Chainsaw secret mode that has been talked about so much in recent days .