Although Capcom has already confirmed the Xbox Series and PS5 versions, it has not yet set a release date.

Resident Evil fans were encouraged by one of Capcom’s latest proposals: launching a next-gen version of the remakes of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7. Several weeks have passed since this announcement and we still do not have a date to write down on the calendar. However, recent information predicts the upcoming release of Resident Evil 3 Remake for Xbox Series and PS5, which joins a new discovery.

The update still cannot be downloaded on PS5As explained by the user TheBatMan on Twitter, the Resident Evil 3 Remake program shows the possibility of upgrade it to PS5 version. Although this would already confirm the launch of this edition, it should be noted that the player has tried to carry out the action and, unfortunately, the system does not allow you to continue.

Despite this last fact, we can expect Capcom to give us more news about the next-gen version of Resident Evil 3 Remake At any time, Well, everything indicates that this edition is already preparing its arrival. As for the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 7 for Xbox Series and PS5, the Twitter user comments that no changes have been seen in their respective files, so we will be waiting for the developer to shed more light on the matter .

We have no doubt that, just like the release of Resident Evil 3 Remake, this version for the new generation of consoles will do well commercially. Furthermore, we must not forget that Capcom intends to continue promoting the brand of Resident Evil, since it is one of the most profitable sagas of its portfolio; an achievement he earns alongside the Monster Hunter franchise.

