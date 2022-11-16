With the release of the remake of resident evil 3 a character that was once again in the sights of many is the ever-popular Jill Valentine, as present in official products as fan art and cosplay.

She appeared in the series in the first game of the series and has appeared again and again throughout the series ever since. Although she doesn’t excel as much in hand-to-hand combat, she is very good at defusing bombs and picking locks.

She appears in at least 15 games in the series resident Evil if they are taken into account from spin-offs or derivatives as well as main installments, reissues and remasters.

Its presence is so relevant that Capcom has sought a way to keep it current. Perhaps due to the above, it has had so many ‘facelifts’. In other words, its design has changed significantly depending on the story.

Yes, the changes made to Jill don’t just apply to her appearance but to the way she dresses. This is something that many noticed in Resident Evil 3 Remake. Although this game is based on Resident Evil 3: Nemesis the appearance and way of dressing is different.

Capcom wanted to create an updated version of it. But it seems that many were not completely convinced and there is a Jill Valentine cosplay style that is still the favorite of many.

Jill Valentine in a new cosplay based on Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

The Jill Valentine cosplay that we share with you this time is a contribution by cosplayer Elizabeth (@i.lyssa) and is not based on Resident Evil 3 Remake but in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

That’s why the pants of Jill’s new model are left out and the short black skirt returns. The light blue blouse is also present, although due to the lighting it has a darker coloration. And it looks more like a leotard or bikini.

At least the white sweatshirt is tied at the waist. As for the hairstyle, it seems to be the correct one but we have the doubt if she really carries a weapon or is only drawn.

The shots do not have the best possible quality and it is an aspect that the person who took the photos should have taken care of a little more. The black patch that can be seen on one of them doesn’t help at all and on the contrary makes the work done by this cosplayer ugly.

In addition to resident Evil We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.