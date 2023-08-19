Jill Valentine lives again in cosplay realized by narga_lifestreamwhich definitely does justice to the courageous protagonist of Resident Evil 3, portrayed in a very faithful way by the Russian model.

As we know, the Resident Evil series has totaled sales of 131 million copies and Jill undoubtedly stands as one of the most representative characters of the saga, committed to escaping the terrible Nemesis in the streets of Raccoon City.

“Here is my new version of Jill Valentine cosplay, this time from Resident Evil 3,” Natalia wrote in her post on Instagram. “Yeah, it looks pretty casual but actually most of the costume pieces were created from scratch.”

“I must also say that I’m super happy with how the atmosphere of these photos came out: the cyan filter manages to make everything much more cinematic!”