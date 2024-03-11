Kalinka Fox has created a new one cosplay dedicated to Jill Valentinethe protagonist of Resident Evil 3, but this time recreating the character's classic costume with top, skirt and shirt tied at the waist.

As we know, the Resident Evil series has exceeded 150 million copies sold and the remake of the third chapter, in particular, contributed to the total for eight million copies: a great result, especially considering a somewhat difficult start.

In this regard, according to some rumors Capcom is developing various Resident Evil games including remakes and more: this strategy has worked very well so far and the Japanese company certainly has no intention of setting it aside, on the contrary.