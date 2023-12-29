The cosplay Of Jill Valentine in the Christmas version it is the gift that narga_lifestream decided to do it this year, once again taking on the role of the charismatic protagonist of Resident Evil 3 but with an alternative costume.

Having entered Fortnite a few weeks ago, Jill Valentine shows off a big beautiful smile in this interpretation, a themed dress and the inevitable red hat, while unwrapping gifts in front of a decorated tree.

“For the Christmas themed cosplay This year I chose Jill Valentine,” Natalia wrote in her Instagram post. “Yes, it's weird to see her in red but I love how this dress looks party-ready.”