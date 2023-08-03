The remake Of Resident Evil 2 and now best-selling episode ever of the survival horror series by Capcom, having totaled 12.6 million copies sold to date against 12.4 million for Resident Evil 7 biohazard.

The change is revealed by the updated data on Capcom’s Platinum Titles, which crown the remake of the second chapter and confirm the extraordinary success of a franchise that has placed so far 146 million copies.

Remaining within the saga, Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 have both reached 8.8 million copies sold, while Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 3 are respectively at 8.3 and 7.6 million.