The remake Of Resident Evil 2 and now best-selling episode ever of the survival horror series by Capcom, having totaled 12.6 million copies sold to date against 12.4 million for Resident Evil 7 biohazard.
The change is revealed by the updated data on Capcom’s Platinum Titles, which crown the remake of the second chapter and confirm the extraordinary success of a franchise that has placed so far 146 million copies.
Remaining within the saga, Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 have both reached 8.8 million copies sold, while Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 3 are respectively at 8.3 and 7.6 million.
An excellent remake
Released in early 2019, Resident Evil 2 was the first in a seemingly long series of remakes, made by Capcom in order to revive the popularity of one of its flagship series thanks also to the use of the powerful RE Engine and technologies modern.
Renewed in terms of technical, artistic and gameplay, the game tells the misadventures of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, who find themselves trapped in the streets of Raccoon City in the midst of a zombie invasion. Have you read our review of Resident Evil 2?
