With just over a month after the release of Resident Evil 8, networks and platforms continue to be littered with game content. We recently told you that Capcom had released a new Resident Evil 8 gameplay, starring Lady Dimitrescu. The vampire has become, over the months, one of the favorite characters of fans. And it is clear that Capcom has known how to take advantage of the pull, resorting to it for its promotional campaigns and gameplay. But the networks are not only filling with content from Lady Dimitrescu, but some fans are taking advantage to enjoy the games of the saga, before the launch of Resident Evil 8. Such has been the case of Resident Evil 2, which has been Cast among the most viewed games on Twitch horror.
Although the viewers are somewhat volatile, for a few days we can see that the interest in the saga is increasing. So much so that, right now, Resident Evil 2 (1998) has surpassed titles like Phasmophobia. But it has not been the only one, because there are more titles in the saga that have more and more views. Right now, this is the top 10 most viewed horror games on Twitch:
Diablo III
Dead by daylight
Saiko no sutoka
Home Sweet Home: Survive
Eternal Return: Black Survival
Resident Evil 2
Hunt: Showdown
Phasmophobia
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
Resident Evil 3
As we can see, the saga remains strong on Twitch. Fans are not only enjoying Resident Evil 2 (2019), but also the 1998 original and Resident Evil 3. So it is quite likely that Resident Evil 8, once it hits the market, will catapult to the top of the charts. Games with the most visits on Twitch horror.
