Capcom has updated the list of “million sellers”or the best-selling games by the house of Osaka, among which it stands out Resident Evil 2 which is fast approaching the podium, having reached 11.2 million copies sold.

This is the game that has undergone the greatest change since the last time Capcom released sales figures on its major games, and almost doubles Resident Evil 3, while Resident Evil Village travels more slowly. In the meantime, let’s see updated ranking of Capcom’s million sellers:

Monster Hunter World – 18.60 million Monster Hunter Rise – 11.70 million Resident Evil 7 biohazard – 11.70 million Resident Evil 2 – 11.20 million Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 10 million Resident Evil 5 – 8.6 million Resident Evil 6 – 8.6 million Resident Evil Village – 7.40 million Street Fighter 5 – 7 million Devil May Cry 5 – 6.5 million

There major variation has been recorded by Resident Evil 2 which has sold 1.1 million copies more since last September 30, while following we find Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Village both with 800,000 copies since September, with Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak and Monster Hunter He both laughed with an increase of 500,000 over the same time period.

Everything seems to portend excellent numbers also for Resident Evil 4 Remake, which is the next to arrive in the series, with a release date set for March 24, 2023.