Another month means a fresh heap of additions to Sony's PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for subscribers of its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers, with January 2024's headliners including the Resident Evil 2 remake and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available for both PS4 and PS5 (the PS4 version is also streamable), giving PlayStation Plus subscribers the chance to sample Gearbox's well-received tabletop RPG spin on its raucous shooter series. As for Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake, also available for both PS4 and PS5, it gives the 1998 classic a thorough modernization with splashy new presentation and ample mechanical tweaks, and the results are sublime.

Elsewhere, there's an opportunity to revisit the PS4 version of the absolutely wonderful LEGO City Undercover, developer TT Fusion's wildy imaginative and hilariously open-world take on the familiar Lego game formula, which plays out very much like a family friendly GTA.

Resident Evil 2 remake launch trailer.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium can also get their hands on acclaimed sci-fi salvaging game Hardspace: Shipbreaker, which is available on PS5, as well as the PS4 version of Just Cause 3 – the 2015 installation of developer Avalanche Studios' tropical stunt-action spy romp, which this time takes protagonist Rico Rodriguez to the fictional Mediterranean island of Medici.

Rounding out the Extra and Premium offerings for January, there's Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun on PS4 – the truly wonderful stealth-action ninja adventure from the sadly now defunct Mimimi Games – plus PS4 post-apocalyptic colony builder Surviving the Aftermath, likeable skating sim Session: Skate Sim for PS4 and PS5, and, finally, narrative RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, also for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun gameplay trailer.

As for this month's PlayStation Premium Classics additions, there's the PS4 remaster of Square's much-loved action-RPG Secret of Mana, alongside the PS4 remaster of Legend of Mana. Subscribers can also get stuck into Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection for PS4 – which includes 12 different fighting games from across the esteemed series – plus PS1 action-adventure Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace (available on PS4 and PS5), and PS1 Rally Cross racer, also playable on both consoles. And that's your lot for January! In summary:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium additions

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5)

Just Cause 3 (PS4)

Lego City Undercover (PS4)

Session: Skate Sim (PS4, PS5)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4)

Resident Evil 2 (PS4, PS5)

Surviving the Aftermath (PS4)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition (PS4, PS5)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Premium Classics additions: