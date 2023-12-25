A fan of Resident Evil 2 called PerroAutonomo, has created an incredible remake of Capcom's game turning it into a first-person shooter for the first time PlayStation . More than anything with the graphic style of Sony's first console, considering that it is easily playable on PC.

A demo made of love

As specified by the author, this is not the full version of the game, but one big demo which resumes the initial phase, of which all the moments are reconstructed with great care. Remarkable is the fact that this is a remake of the original title, not the most recent Capcom version.

“This is a demo of my personal version of Resident Evil 2. It is not for profit. It was made as an artistic gesture for the fans of the time.” PerroAutonomo explained, then added: “All rights belong to CAPCOM. The game is incomplete and I doubt I will finish it in the future. It has numerous flaws. You can play it using WASD controls or a PlayStation controller.”

In short, the project is unlikely to become a complete game. In any case, it is truly remarkable and for this reason alone the author deserves applause and support.

You can download the remake of Resident Evil 2 from itch.io.