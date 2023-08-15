













Resident Evil 2 now has localization in Latin Spanish









resident evil 2 It is one of the first titles in the series. It follows a couple of protagonists, on the one hand Claire Redfield, a university student who will meet Leon S. Kennedy, a cadet who will become one of the most important characters and will have star roles in other installments.

Leon stars in the resident evil 4 which had a remake in 2023 and will also have an output in VR2 format.

This installment will also begin to introduce important argumentative knots, such as the meeting between Leon and Ada, as well as the presentation of the Umbrella organization, which will give rise to its own video game. The city full of zombies that arises in this title will be one of the most cunning pillars of the franchise.

For his part, installment number 2 of the saga, has as its original release date the year 1998, its remake arrived in 2019 and the Latin Spanish subtitles arrived four years after its release.

Source: Capcom

This remake is the installment in remake format that sold 12.60 million units, surpassed the seventh title that had a record of 12.40 million sales. In this way it is positioned as the best-selling title of this Capcom franchise.

We recommend: A remake is now the best-selling Resident of all

What consoles is Resident Evil 2 available for?

resident evil 2 It is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox XS.

He too resident evil 7 and the title of Village They have subtitles in Latin Spanish.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)