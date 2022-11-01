narga_lifestream he dedicated his latest cosplay to Claire Redfieldthe female lead of Resident Evil 2. The result? Really convincing, judging by the photos.

The beautiful Natalia went big, not only in terms of makeup and costume, but also in terms of scenography thanks to the addition of a motorcycle: the same one we saw Claire use in the game.

Moreover Resident Evil 2 will arrive this month also on Nintendo Switch with one cloud version which will allow owners of the hybrid console to enjoy the experience without cuts and compromises compared to what is seen on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

