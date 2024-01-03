Xbox users have the opportunity to start 2024 on the right foot, since the new games for Game Pass They have finally been revealed, and the selection this time is quite interesting. Here we can see one of the best games of the last generationas well as a couple of experiences that are very worthwhile.

On this occasion, the remake of Resident Evil 2 It is positioned as the greatest novelty that this service has for us. With this, Assassin's Creed Valhalla It also comes together for all those who want to experience the last chapter of the trilogy that we saw born with Origins. This is the full list:

–Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 3

–Hell Let Loose (Cloud, Xbox Series, and PC) – January 4

–Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 9

–Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console and PC) EA Play – January 11

–We Happy Few (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 11

–Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 16

–Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 16

In the case of Resident Evil 2we remind you that this title received a next-generation update that increases the resolution and its overall performance on Xbox Series X|S. For its part, it is strange that Assassin's Creed Valhalla It is only marked for Xbox Series X|S, when this title also came to Xbox One at the time.

Similarly, We remind you that in the middle of the month we will have to say goodbye to titles like Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. This is the list of games leaving Game Pass this month:

–Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) – January 5

–Garden Story (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 15

–MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 15

–Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 15

–Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 15

Fortunately, all titles that will leave the service can still be purchased in the Microsoft Store, and the best of all is that they have a 20% discount, so that you can continue with your adventure without many inconveniences. On related topics, they accuse Xbox of misuse of artificial intelligence. Likewise, Xbox removes important features, and fans get angry.

Editor's Note:

This is a good selection. Without a doubt, Resident Evil 2 is the strongest card, and something that many will probably play these days. As a fan of ValhallaI also have to say that this installment of Assassin's Creed is worth it, and it is a very good option to start the year.

Via: Xbox