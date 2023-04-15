Yesterday, after an update of Resident Evil 2 and 3 PC remake, the ray tracing it’s gone from both games. This was testified by many PC players on the official forums of the two games on Steam, where they are trying to understand if it is a definitive choice by Capcom or just a temporary removal.

In addition to removing ray tracing, the update also appears to have broken HDR, which has started to break down on many configurations, but is still present.

Of note, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, which received ray tracing alongside Resident Evil 2 and 3, was left untouched.

What could have happened? According to some, the problem would be essentially qualitative, given that with ray tracing activated, i.e. using DirectX 12the graphic quality of the two games seems to deteriorate due to the lower settings compared to the standard mode, with an associated drop in performance.

Others, on the other hand, believe that it could only be a provisional measure, perhaps in view of the publication of a new update which improves support for ray tracing. Difficult for now to say where the truth is, in the absence of an official statement from the publisher. All that remains is to see what happens in the next few hours and days.