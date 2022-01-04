The saga of Resident Evil has always been a mainstay of the horror genre with a huge active community. Many fans have tried their hand at introducing new mods, from inserting new characters, outfits and textures up to a first person VR mod for some titles of the saga.

Thanks to the development of VR technology in recent years, for many important games it has been made a VR version official, like Resident Evil 7. In the case of the Remake of Resident Evil 2 and 3, modder Praydog managed to create a VR version by working on the RE Engine and is still finalizing the mod for the seventh and eighth chapters of the saga.

To be able to relive these two remakes, it will be enough to tinker a bit on the platform SteamVR and with the various mods to then immerse yourself in virtual reality. The only caveat is that an ordinary computer is no longer enough to play with; in fact, you need a high-performance PC with an optimal graphics card to be able to enjoy the gaming experience to the fullest.

Praydog’s mod it can be found on its page Github and has a very detailed guide on how to install it in no time. We can get a taste of this experience on the channel of Gamertag VR which shows us some previews on the various titles in VR.

Starting with the first person mod, Praydog adds the motion control, implementations for white weapon combat and grenade throwing; moreover, all the cutscenes can be seen in 3D directly from the viewer.

Exploring Raccoon City in VR is like a dream come true: after being passionate about it Resident Evil 2 and 3, we will return the scared children of the past, thanks to the remake. Finally we will be able to review the police station, hide from terrifying zombies and escape from the Nemesis.

All those who already own these titles, a VR viewer and, above all, a fairly performing PC cannot absolutely miss this immersive macabre but at the same time suggestive videogame experience.