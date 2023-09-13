Lada Lyumos continues to focus on original productions, and this time he saw fit to create a cosplay Of Ada Wongthe mysterious character who makes his appearance in the Resident Evil 2 campaign.

The result is obviously excellent, a mix of charm and determination which will not fail to excite the many fans of the Capcom series, capable of totaling 146 million copies sold worldwide so far.

Red dress, long black leather boots, legs crossed and a gun in hand, Lada Lyumos’ Ada Wong seems prepared for any eventuality and we don’t doubt for a second that she is perfectly capable of facing it.