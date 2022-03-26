The Twitter account of Resident Evil confirmed that Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remake and Resident Evil 7 will receive a free Next Gen upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X / Sand also on PC games will be updated via patches.

Through the digital upgrade from PS4 to PS5 or the Xbox Smart Delivery, the games on the current generation consoles will be updated at no additional cost and even the saves will be transferred in the updated version, which is not yet provided in physical copy.

In this regard, the next gen upgrade is foreseen both for the owners of the physical copies of the Resident Evil in question and for the digital ones.

Next-gen physical editions aren’t planned right now, but all three game will be available digitally on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. As noted above, PS4 and Xbox One discs, and all PS4 and Xbox One digital editions of the game, will also be eligible for an upgrade. – Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 25, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Apparently there is no official release date yet, but with that removed it’s great news for fans and newbies who want to enjoy a next-gen experience for the latest Resident Evil.