During the Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom announced the release dates from Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 for Nintendo Switch, in the cloud version. Let’s say that Nintendo players will spend the end of the year in the company of the Capcom series, as you can read:

Resident Evil 2: November 11, 2022

Resident Evil 3: November 18, 2022

Resident Evil 7 biohazard: December 16, 2022

All three titles are already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One. The cloud versions necessarily require a good internet connection to be used without problems. Capcom has already experimented with cloud solutions on Nintendo Switch by launching Resident Evil Village.

In fact, cloud games are currently not lacking on the platform. More and more publishers are adopting this solution for the ports of their games, otherwise unthinkable. Among the latest games available in the cloud on Nintendo’s hybrid console we point out for example Thymesia and A Plague Tale: Requiem.