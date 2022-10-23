Briins Croft and his team have completed work on one demo of a fan made remake of Resident Evil 1, made in Unity Engine. You can see a video above.

The free demo is available at this link, obviously playable only by computer. In this Resident Evil 1 remake, players can manage their inventory, find knives to defend themselves, escape from zombies and of course use firearms. In addition, the player will have an unlimited flashlight. There is also a dodge system and various weapons to choose from.

It is a good quality work considering that it is not made for profit but it is only a fan made project. The same team is also working on a remake of Resident Evil Code Veronica and a “96” version of the first Resident Evil, that is, with old-fashioned polygon graphics. However, it is not known how playable these projects will be.

We don’t know if the project will be blocked by Capcom now that it’s available in playable format, but we hope that doesn’t happen. The remakes of the first Resident Evil and Code Veronica are not in Capcom’s plans, we remember.

In March 2023, however, we will be able to play Resident Evil 4 Remake, which we recently saw in a new gameplay trailer.