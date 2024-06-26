In a surprising but very welcome move, the GOG digital store has launched the original versions of Resident Evil 1, 2 and 3 , in very faithful editions, even if improved, and compatible with modern operating systems. The three games can be purchased for €9.99 each, or as a bundle for €24.99. Actually currently only the first chapter is available while the others will arrive during 2024.

Lots of news

So let’s see them new features of the GOG edition of Resident Evil, which will certainly make it a more pleasant experience on modern gaming systems, but not before seeing the intro:

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Includes all 4 game localizations (English, German, French, Japanese).

Improved DirectX game renderer.

New rendering options (Window Mode, Vertical Sync Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling, Anti-Aliasing and more).

Improved timing of pre-rendered scenes.

Improved gaming video player.

Improved game log settings.

Exiting the game and switching between activities hassle-free.

Full support for modern controllers (Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock4, Microsoft Xbox Series, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Logitech F Series and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of hardware and wireless mode.

We also see the intros of Resident Evil 2 and 3:

To purchase, we refer you to bundle page, from which you will have access to the three games. For now, the release dates of the two missing chapters are not known, but we imagine that we don’t have to wait long to be able to play them again.