Resident Evil 0 performs today 20 years: The game originally launched on GameCube on November 12, 2002, and Capcom posted the traditional nostalgic post asking fans to share their memories of this episode.

As you know, the Resident Evil series has sold 131 million copies, but RE0 has never stood out compared to the other chapters, perhaps due to its exclusivity for the Nintendo console, which prevented it from landing on other platforms until after. several years.

Well yes, perhaps not everyone will remember it, but even the Kyoto house has used a rather aggressive approach towards exclusives in the past, guaranteeing some releases of the Resident Evil series on GameCube, although the agreement did not last long.

“Twenty years ago evil was born in Resident Evil 0, bringing Rebecca Chambers and Billy Coen aboard the Ecliptic Express and pushing them to work together to tackle Umbrella’s horrifying experiments,” reads the post.

Protagonist of a good edition remastered a few years ago, Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster, the game has a curious twist: to date it is not known what happened to one of the protagonists after the finale.