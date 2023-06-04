Resident Evil 0 it shows in video with a surprising PS1 demakes made by a team of developers passionate about the Capcom series and this chapter in particular, originally released on the GameCube in 2002.

The interesting thing is we are talking in this case of one Resident Evil 2 modstherefore potentially a complete product which, however, we do not know if it will ever be made available to the community in any way.

Protagonist of one remaster in 2016 (here you will find our review of Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster), the game was “reduced” in a plausible way, taking up the geometries and effects typical of the episodes released on the first PlayStation.

From the reduced quality of the interlude sequences to the accentual pauses in favor of loading between the different shots, the demake offers a convincing interpretation of what Rebecca Chambers and Billy Coen’s adventure on PS1 would have been like.