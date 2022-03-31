The public battle between Resident and J Balvin seems not to come to an end. Despite the fact that at the beginning of March René Pérez gave a strong thrust against the Colombian by launching a song together with Bizarrap in which he dedicates almost the eight minutes of the song to ‘throw’ against him, the Puerto Rican continues to taunt against the born in Medellin.

As it is recalled, the interpreter of “Agua” did not respond officially to the subject of the Caribbean artist, since in those days he was watching over the health of his mother, who was in the ICU due to COVID-19. Luckily, Alba Mery Balvin managed to beat the coronavirus and returned to her home together with her son.

YOU CAN SEE: Resident reveals that he did not want to be a rapper: “It’s not my dream”

Resident attacks J Balvin from his website

To find the last dart of Resident towards J Balvin You have to go to the Puerto Rican website and enter the interactive map that appears after reading the words of introduction. There you can see the last locations where it was Rene Perez and you can also read the name of the Colombian reggaeton player.

Residente continues to fuel the fight against J Balvin. Photo: capture Residente.es

The curious thing is that when the cursor is placed on the point in question, the description changes radically and it is possible to read “El tibio de Medellín”, as he called it in one of the videos posted on Instagram after the controversy of the Grammy Awards.

Resident celebrates the success of his tiradera against J Balvin

Social networks have become the preferred platforms for Residente, who often uses them to interact with his followers. A few weeks ago, the rapper celebrated that his tiradera along with Bizarrap was ranked first among the most listened to songs on Spotify between March 4 and 6.

The Puerto Rican did not ignore this fact and thanked his fans for the support shown using the chorus of the song against J Balvin. “Just did this for fun but thanks,” the artist wrote alongside a beer emoji.