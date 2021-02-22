What would happen if the protagonist of ‘Doctor in Alaska’ is possessed by an extraterrestrial entity? He tells you ‘Resident Alien’, the latest bet of the specialized channel SyFy, a series that was successfully released, and probably by chance, coinciding with the arrival of the robot Perseverance on Mars. NASA’s mission has taken over the media these days and with its prominence that everlasting question that humans ask ourselves about the universe has returned to the fore: is there life on other planets? The protagonist of the premiere production at hand is the victim of a forced landing on Earth, in a town in Colorado. His intentions are not exactly altruistic. Its initial objective is to end the human species but the unexpected accident forces him to relate to the inferior beings whom he wanted to exterminate without question. For this he transmutes into a local who ends up being the town’s doctor. Chris Sheridan, screenwriter of ‘Family Guy’, is behind this funny proposal based on a Dark Horse comic by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. The result starts from science fiction to get carried away by the coblack stocking with nods to gender and some unexpected bloody moments. Sometimes laughter freezes from its roots. Not in vain does the action begin in an icy landscape.

The main alien hides behind a human body. There is only one person in the entire town who can see his true appearance, a child who, far from being daunted, decides to stand up to the alien, like Macaulay Culkin. The interesting thing about ‘Resident Alien’ is its tone, with which it is not always correct, but the effort is appreciated. The voice-over of the alien himself recounts his experience among humans. His intelligence is superior and he does not quite understand some of our customs, a situation that gives rise to some hilarious moments that stop short when the character played with grace and a disturbing look by Alan Tudyk, the villain of ‘Doom Patrol’, is unable to curb his genocidal instinct. Hiding bodies under the snow is her favorite and secret hobby as she tries to adapt to her new habitat under skin that is not her own (devouring series like ‘Law & Order’ on television, learns to behave like a biped). Forced to act as a doctor, the entanglements in the consultation, given his lack of empathy, flow gracefully as the plot of the extermination plan of our race advances. The fantasy genre gives way to rural comedyHe with grateful touches of black humor in what comes to be the representation of an unparalleled culture clash, between an intergalactic traveler and the innocent Earthlings (who, given their incomprehensible and selfish behavior, deserve to disappear from the face of the Earth).

Three frames from ‘Resident Alien’.

Inevitably, the alien, far from the postulates of ‘The Thing’ or the vindicable cult-movie ‘Hidden: The Occult’, cannot help but establish contact with the enemy and become fond of some locals, leading to an explosion of mixed feelings in his alien brain. The moments in which the viscous invader appears as he is physically, somewhat clumsy when imitating humans in his debut as a man, are quite successful. Unlike the comic, where the story takes place in Washington, in the series the chosen setting is Patience, a town surrounded by mountains in Colorado. The meeting of the main alien with his emotions brings some opportune traces of a soap opera, inevitable in a refreshing ensemble that pulls on clichés without shame. ‘Resident Alien’ is still a portrait of the tribulations of a strange creature, an octopus in a garage, an elephant entering a china shop, a Martian in a typically American town … The funniest scenes come from the hand of the confrontation between the visitor and the child who can see their real appearance. They are like Tom and Jerry, like the dog and the cat, like the Coyote and the Road Runner. Amblin TV is behind this production, co-starring Sara tomko (‘400 Days’), Alice wetterlund (‘Mike and Dave are looking for serious vibes’), Elizabeth bowen (‘Upload’), Levi Fiehler (‘Delicious Diagnosis’), the debutante Judah Prehn, Corey reynolds (‘The Closer’) and, attention, Linda ‘Terminator’ Hamilton.

The first season of ‘Resident Alien’ airs on SyFy.