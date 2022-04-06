The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai announced the establishment of Dubai for a new phase of Amer’s journey by developing the centers in form and content to be in an innovative fashion within a creative and unfamiliar model, with the aim of developing the performance of “Amer” centers as a strategic partner in providing distinguished services through the latest technologies and digital equipment To complete transactions in the fastest time, with high quality and accuracy, and to raise the level of quality of life and sustainable welfare for citizens, residents and visitors.

The first place was inaugurated by the Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the Palm Strip Center in the Jumeirah area of ​​Dubai, Major General Obaid bin Suroor, in the presence of the Assistant Director General for Institutional Support Affairs Brigadier Hussein Ibrahim, the Deputy Assistant Director for Quality and Excellence Colonel Abdul Samad Hussein, and the Deputy Assistant Director for Smart Services Affairs Lt. Expert Khalid bin Madih Al Falasi, and Director of the Department of Amer for Customer Happiness, Major Salem Muhammad Bin Ali, and Head of the Amer Centers Department, Major Marwan Belhasa.

This transformation comes within the framework of the completion of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, by providing the best services and the finest methods and methods that satisfy customers, as the services were provided with high efficiency, by simplifying procedures and transactions, and raising their efficiency, in line with standards of excellence and excellence.

The new model center offers its service in a positive atmosphere far from the traditional method of performance while ensuring quality, speed and sophistication in dealing and performing tasks.

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said that this step would raise Amer’s services to a very high level worthy of the size of the UAE. Services and quality of life.

He added that the “Dubai Residence” is keen, through the successive development of the mechanism of the work of the Amer centers, to keep pace with the aspirations of the emirate, and to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to work on the happiness of dealers and facilitate people’s lives. Increasing their well-being by providing the highest standards of services that reduce time, reduce effort, and achieve fruitful and sustainable outputs and results that give the customer a calm feeling full of satisfaction and satisfaction.

The Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Major General Obaid bin Suroor, said that the development of Amer centers came in response to the directives of Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General, stressing that “Residency Dubai is making great efforts in its path aimed at providing the highest standards of global services in various fields through Strengthening strategic partnerships, developing tools for working with customers, and seeking smart solutions for all their requirements in line with the applicable laws in the emirate.

He pointed out that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai seeks to keep pace with the aspirations and visions of the UAE and enhance its position among the best countries in the world in terms of economic and social development, by implementing national initiatives approved by the Council of Ministers, in addition to adopting qualitative policies in facing challenges and simplifying work procedures. In the institution, to enhance the position of the Emirate of Dubai globally and consolidate it as a first destination for tourists and businessmen.

In turn, Major Salem bin Ali, Director of Amer Customer Happiness Department, said, “Dubai continues to move forward on the path of rapid economic growth, infrastructure development, and the provision of smart digital services to speed up and simplify the procedures for completing transactions.

He referred to the services provided by the “Amer” centers, including fixing and renewing residence visas for all categories, granting entry permits and visitor visas, canceling visas, work entry permits, issuing status modification (work-residence-visit) and requesting a medical examination. The services necessary to complete the visa and identity application are also available for all categories of citizens, residents, private and government companies.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

