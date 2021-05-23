Imagine a place where the sea and nature become the protagonists of an incredible story: yours. Imagine a privileged enclave where the warmth of the sun invites you to be happy every day. Discovering Residencial Seagardens, in Campoamor, is preparing to enjoy the dream life in a dream home.

Residencial Seagardens is a new project undertaken by the developer Urbincasa that represents the essence of what it is to live in the Mediterranean. “Light, spaciousness and excellence in an urbanization that seeks from all perspectives the gaze towards the sea”, points out Francisco Cervantes, general director of the company.

Large terraces



Located in the highest part of Campoamor, very close to the beach and the marina, “Seagardens is another step in the search for excellence that defines and represents the essence of our brand”, highlights the CEO of Urbincasa who estimates that “now housing occupies the central place in people’s lives and we work to respond and meet what customers demand.”

Exclusive apartments and penthouses



Living at Seagardens is feeling the Mediterranean in every room of the house. Smart spaces, with lots of natural light. Apartments and penthouses, with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with large terraces, a kitchen equipped with modern appliances and the most exclusive details.

It is a modern and innovative urbanization conceived as an architectural project in which its design prevails, merging spaciousness and new technologies in terms of efficiency and construction, as well as enviable common areas that will offer its residents the best quality of life they can To imagine.

Common zones



We have learned many things in these weeks of confinement, among others, that it is possible to develop many face-to-face jobs from home with absolute normality and, therefore, housing on the beach is no longer indisputably linked to the pattern of vacations.

Under this framework, we must highlight the wide spaces and the variety of services in the common areas of Residencial Seagardens. In addition to the ornamental components of the garden, there is an indoor heated swimming pool, a gym, a children’s play area and a large outdoor pool along with a smaller one for children. A space has also been reserved to store bicycles, multi-user electronic lockers at the main entrance of the residential complex. Finally, a gourmet room has been arranged next to the pool, and a ‘chill out’ space on the roof, ideal for enjoying summer evenings with family and friends with the most beautiful horizon in the background: the Mediterranean.

More information in https://residencialseagardens.com/?fuente=a0e2p00000t4OL5AAM