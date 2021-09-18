While the 2021 world championship continues with its second half, one of the most characteristic curiosities at an extra-sporting level about the drivers involved in this season concerns the countries of residence of the latter. As has often happened in the course of history, even in this period the great majority of the twenty participants in the world championship is registered in the small and rich the principality of Monaco, with seven riders residing in the country where the most glamorous GP on the calendar is held.

However, if we exclude the case of Charles Leclerc – who lives there being his native country – the number of foreigners who have chosen the Principality as their home thus falls to six, exactly the same figure that welcomes another country as the Swiss. In doing so, the Ferrari standard bearer thus poses the ideal conditions for the establishment of a real one Derby between the two nations.

A challenge, among other things, also made possible by the destinations chosen by all the other drivers on the grid. These, instead of residing abroad or in a tax-free country, have in fact kept faith with their origins by remaining within their own borders. This is the case of the two Spaniards Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, followed by two other Brits like Lando Norris and George Russell, without forgetting the extra-European residences of Nicolas Latifi in Canada and of Yuki Tsunoda in Japan.

In this sense, the choice of the AlphaTauri driver is an exception Pierre Gasly, the only one who has decided not only to reside in a country other than that of his birth – France – but also to identify theItaly as your own home. A curiosity that does not exclude the Italian flag from this special list thanks to the one who, in Italy, won his first and only career GP in 2020.

Here, in summary, is the list of nations in which the pilots participating in this world championship reside:

the principality of Monaco

Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas

Daniel Ricciardo

Antonio Giovinazzi

Robert Kubica

Swiss

Sergio Perez

Esteban Ocon

Sebastian Vettel

Lance Stroll

Kimi Raikkonen

Mick Schumacher

Great Britain

Lando Norris

George Russell

Spain

Carlos Sainz

Fernando Alonso

Italy

Pierre Gasly

Canada

Nicolas Latifi

Japan

Yuki Tsunoda