The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, represented by the Department of Strategy and Future Foresight, organized the annual Partners Forum 2021, under the slogan “Integration .. Proactive .. and Quality of Life”, with the aim of reviewing best practices in the field of partnership management, and highlighting the role of joint work in developing work tools and enhance the quality of services it provides to customers.

In his speech, the Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships and the role of fruitful cooperation in accessing experiences and exchanging experiences, which contributes to providing a competitive work environment that leads to raising standards of excellence and the quality of services provided by the Department. .

He explained that organizing the “Partnerships Forum 2021” comes within the framework of the commitment of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and its keenness to provide everything that would ensure the success of the UAE’s directions, and provide the highest standards of global services, whatever their nature, based on the fruitful partnership relations that are achieved. Integration and quality of life, and provides an opportunity to exchange experiences and see the best practices applied in the field of service development.

Lieutenant-General Mohammed Al-Marri thanked all partners for their efforts, pointing out that the pillars of successful work are based on distinguished partnerships and fruitful cooperation, which leads to the improvement of the work environment and contributes to achieving the expected goals.

The forum was attended by Ahmed Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Commercial Operations and Government Relations of Access, the service arm of the Dubai Development Authority and Dubai Holding Group for Asset Management, Faisal Obaid Bu Afraa, Senior Manager – Partnership and Institutional Relations at DEWA, ​​and Khalifa Ali Al Neyadi, Director of Customer Happiness at Ports, Customs and Region Corporation. Al Hurra, Captain Fares Saleh, Head of the Smart Gates Department in Dubai Residence, and Yazid Salah, Senior Director of Excellence in Dubai Chamber.



